Four TN temple idols among 29 returned by Australia

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Tamil Nadu expects to receive at least four ancient idols that were stolen and smuggled out of the country. These are idols that have been returned from Australia, including one which was stolen from Mayiladuthuai in 1965, officials from Tamil Nadu Police Idol Wing said.

The Australian government sent back 29 stolen and smuggled artefacts to India ahead of the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday. Modi inspected the idols and thanked Morrison during the meet.

Among the idols, Tamil Nadu expects at least four, officials said. These include a bronze idol of Saivaite saint Thirugnanasambandar in standing position, a bronze idol of his in dancing position, a bronze idol of Chandeshvara Nayanmar and one of Lord Shiva.

According to sources, the idol of the saint in standing position belongs to Shri Sayavaneswarar Temple in Thirusaikkadu near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthuai district. It belonged to 12th century AD and an ‘idol collector’ named William Wolf allegedly stole it in 1965 and smuggled it to Australia.

Thirugnanasambandar was one of 63 Saivaite saints, called Nayanmars, and one of the three who rendered the hymns of ‘Thevaram’. He was born in Sirkazhi around the 6th century AD. The Idol Wing is also investigating the origin of the other idol of Thirugnanasambandar. The origin of Chandeshvara Nayanar and Shiva idols are also not known as of now. Officials said they would check with the HR&CE Department in this connection.

The other 25 artefacts include idols and paintings made of sandstone, marble, bronze and brass, which are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. Many are these were displayed at the National Gallery of Australia in Parkes. They were sent back to India following a request from the country.

ADGP K Jayanth Murali from Tamil Nadu Police Idol Wing CID said, “The State government and the Idol Wing played a major role in the retrieval of the idols. We are yet to receive official communication from the Union government about the despatch of the idols. Once we receive the idols, we will hand them over the HR&CE Department. Steps will be taken to restore them to the rightful temples.”