Improving Vellore city's sanitation is top priority, says mayor Sujatha Anandhakumar

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

VELLORE: After the newly elected representatives took charge, the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) office has been bustling with busy discussions on development of the city. For VCMC Mayor Sujatha Anandhakumar, improving road connectivity, drinking water facilities and sanitation in the city is a top priority.

In an interaction with TNIE, the newly-elected DMK mayor said that infrastructure like tables, lights and fans will be provided to government schools in the city. A day before, she had visited many State-run schools for School Management Committee meetings where parents and teachers demanded basic facilities including toilets and conservancy staff.

Responding to that Sujatha Anandhakumar said, "We're planning to construct toilets in city's government schools, not just for Corporation schools. A common tender will be issued for that. We're determined to improve student enrollment in government schools and raise their standards.

She added,"A student had complained about the mosquito menace and lack of fans and lights in the classes and we sorted out the issue immediately."

The mayor also revealed her plans to recycle solid waste when asked about the rampant burning of waste here. "We're exploring the possibility of buying machines at the cost of `50 lakh for every zone to recycle solid waste. The machine has the capacity to handle 8-tonne waste and we're planning to convert waste into manure," she elaborated.

Speaking on the dumping of waste at various places, Anandhakumar explained, "The Corporation is looking at ways to avoid dumping including raising a grill/wall near water bodies." She added offenders will be punished.

Garbage collection also has been restarted in the city again after a long pause.

"I have asked the sanitation officials to maintain cleanliness and the elected DMK representatives will also ensure works are done properly, '' she said.

Meanwhile, the mayor also discussed plans to buy recycling machines from Coimbatore to process meat waste and turn them into fertilisers.

She said there were also plans to improve the standard of the fish market in the city.

Box:

Mayor's Promise

*Improve basic infrastructure in Government schools like toilets, tables and chairs

*Prompt waste collection and cleaning of public spaces

*Stop burning and dumping of solid waste and meat waste; Recycling of waste into manure

*Green projects like planting trees across the city to resist heat after completion

of Smart City projects