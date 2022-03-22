STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarry in Perambalur polluting lakes, says residents; seek action

Published: 22nd March 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

View of the stone quarry functioning at Thiruvilakurichi village | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBULUR: Residents of Thiruvilakurichi on Monday petitioned the Collector seeking action against a private crusher plant and stone quarry for mixing wastewater into the village lakes. Over 1,500 families live at Thiruvilakurichi village of Alathur Taluk and their primary occupation is agriculture.

The villagers depend on the two lakes here for drinking purposes and irrigation. The private stone quarry and crusher plant has been operating in the village for over 10 years and has allegedly occupied the streams of the lakes, the villagers claimed, adding that wastewater mixing with the lakes is making life difficult for them.


"We have filed several petitions with the Alathur Tahsildar and the Collectorate regarding the issue, but no action has been taken so far," they said.


A resident, M Sathishkumar, told TNIE, "Agriculture has been suffering without water in the lake for many years here. Due to heavy rains this year, the lakes are getting water and we are starting to cultivate crops. But agriculture is getting affected due to the mixing of wastewater. In addition, the drinking water is also polluted. We are using water from the neighbouring villages."


Another resident, K Palanisamy, said, "The quarry is digging more than what is allowed here. Thus, the groundwater level here is declining. The authorities concerned should inspect our village and the quarry, and should take swift action." When TNIE contacted, Alathur Revenue Official said, "We will check the issue and take action accordingly."

