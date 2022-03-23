STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure 100% Covid vaccination in TN: Stalin

The district administrations must honour local bodies which achieved 100 per cent vaccination.

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin and officials conduct meet on Covid-19 status | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged officials to ensure that the entire population is vaccinated with two doses and make use of the mega vaccination camp. Speaking at a meeting, he enquired the inocluation status in each district. 

The CM urged officials to follow the protocol of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating and following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. There are 50 lakh people who are yet to get the first dose and 1.32 crore who have not taken the second dose. Local body representatives along with the district administrations must identify and ensure that they are vaccinated. Special attention should be given to the elderly and they must given the precautionary dose, said the CM.

The district administrations must honour local bodies which achieved 100 per cent vaccination. Stalin added people must continue following Covid-19 protocol as cases are again rising in several countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp