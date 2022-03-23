Ensure 100% Covid vaccination in TN: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged officials to ensure that the entire population is vaccinated with two doses and make use of the mega vaccination camp. Speaking at a meeting, he enquired the inocluation status in each district.

The CM urged officials to follow the protocol of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating and following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. There are 50 lakh people who are yet to get the first dose and 1.32 crore who have not taken the second dose. Local body representatives along with the district administrations must identify and ensure that they are vaccinated. Special attention should be given to the elderly and they must given the precautionary dose, said the CM.

The district administrations must honour local bodies which achieved 100 per cent vaccination. Stalin added people must continue following Covid-19 protocol as cases are again rising in several countries.