Maintain rainwater harvesting structures, say activists

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: With water becoming a scarce commodity, constructing rainwater harvesting structures have become mandatory to get permission for buildings in the State. The most important question about these structures, though, is that how many of them are maintained properly afterward.

Ask environmentalist RS Lal Mohan, he would say that people are now constructing rainwater harvesting structures in their houses just to pass the criteria and get approval from the authorities. "The officials should monitor the constructions and ensure that they are built properly. They should also ensure periodical maintenance of the structures," he said.

Claiming that if the present situation continues, the country will be left without even a drop of water by 2050, former Principal Scientist and Head of Central Soil and Water Conservation Research and Training Institute in Ooty, P Samraj, said the authorities have to devise new plans with an ecological perspective and ensure that rainwater is not going down the drain. He said importance should be given to growing indigenous grass, herbs, shrubs, and trees as they would save soil and water.

Pointing at the rainwater harvesting structure at his house, built on 70 cents of land, the 86-year-old said he collects all the rainwater falling on the roof and channel it to the well on the compound. "The harvested rainwater is sufficient for our use. It also helps increase the groundwater level around the house. We don't have to dig a bore well to get water," he said, urging people to spare a portion of their land to build a rainwater harvesting structure and maintain it.

T Clarence, a teacher, said though the government is promoting building the structures, many of the water tanks in the area have disappeared "under the pretext of development". "Decades ago, Kanniyakumari was home to many tanks and waterbodies. But, now bus stations and other structures have come up in its place," he said. He pointed out that the tanks also help conserve water and replenish the groundwater table. Conserving rainwater in tanks will help prevent seawater from mixing with groundwater in coastal areas," he added. When contacted, Collector M Arvind reiterated that building the structure is mandatory for getting building permits. "We are constructing rainwater harvesting structures at houses in rural areas under the MGNREGA scheme," he added.