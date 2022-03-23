STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Maintain rainwater harvesting structures, say activists

The most important question about rainwater harvesting structures is that how many of them are maintained properly afterward.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational images

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: With water becoming a scarce commodity, constructing rainwater harvesting structures have become mandatory to get permission for buildings in the State. The most important question about these structures, though, is that how many of them are maintained properly afterward.

Ask environmentalist RS Lal Mohan, he would say that people are now constructing rainwater harvesting structures in their houses just to pass the criteria and get approval from the authorities. "The officials should monitor the constructions and ensure that they are built properly. They should also ensure periodical maintenance of the structures," he said.

Claiming that if the present situation continues, the country will be left without even a drop of water by 2050, former Principal Scientist and Head of Central Soil and Water Conservation Research and Training Institute in Ooty, P Samraj, said the authorities have to devise new plans with an ecological perspective and ensure that rainwater is not going down the drain. He said importance should be given to growing indigenous grass, herbs, shrubs, and trees as they would save soil and water.

Pointing at the rainwater harvesting structure at his house, built on 70 cents of land, the 86-year-old said he collects all the rainwater falling on the roof and channel it to the well on the compound. "The harvested rainwater is sufficient for our use. It also helps increase the groundwater level around the house. We don't have to dig a bore well to get water," he said, urging people to spare a portion of their land to build a rainwater harvesting structure and maintain it. 

T Clarence, a teacher, said though the government is promoting building the structures, many of the water tanks in the area have disappeared "under the pretext of development". "Decades ago, Kanniyakumari was home to many tanks and waterbodies. But, now bus stations and other structures have come up in its place," he said. He pointed out that the tanks also help conserve water and replenish the groundwater table. Conserving rainwater in tanks will help prevent seawater from mixing with groundwater in coastal areas," he added. When contacted, Collector M Arvind reiterated that building the structure is mandatory for getting building permits. "We are constructing rainwater harvesting structures at houses in rural areas under the MGNREGA scheme," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rainwater harvesting buildings structures
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp