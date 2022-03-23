Men harassed Virudhunagar rape survivor with phone calls

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The 22-year-old rape victim in Virudhunagar was not only threatened and sexually assaulted but also psychologically tortured and subjected to continuous calls from several men, who also verbally abused her, said police.

Eight persons, including four schoolboys, were arrested on Monday in connection with the case. Police said the victim, who was working in a garments company got acquainted with the accused Hariharan through Facebook and eventually developed a physical relationship. Hariharan had hidden the fact that he was married to another woman and had secretly video-recorded their intimate moments and shared it with his friend S Junaith Ahamed, who later shared it with five others.

“The accused had also shared her contact number on social media, following which the victim was flooded with calls from several men. They had also used filthy words if she refused to accept their invite for physical relationship. This has been happening for over eight months,” the police said. Recently, the victim got engaged, but her ordeal did not seem to have come to an end, police added. Finally, she lodged a complaint with the police.

Addressing reporters, DIG (Madurai range) R Ponni said the victim is being given psychological and medical support. “We should not criticise the woman for approaching police after eight months. It is the duty of the police to take speedy action if a complaint is lodged. Also, we are planning to hold awareness programmes in schools and for women,” he said and asked people to approach police station or contact helpline number 181 in case of violence and crime.

DMK functionary suspended

In a statement on Tuesday, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan said party functionary Junaith Ahamed has been temporarily suspended from all posts and membership as he ‘tarnished the glory of the party’.