STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem GH performed more dialysis amid Covid lockdowns

Even as several hospitals across the State turned patients away during the two Covid-19 waves, the Salem Government Hospital performed more number of dialysis as compared to the pre-Covid period.

Published: 23rd March 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dialysis

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Even as several hospitals across the State turned patients away during the two Covid-19 waves, the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) performed more number of dialysis as compared to the pre-Covid period.

The GMKMCH is the only government hospital that caters to patients from eight districts including Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Kallakurichi and Villupuram for kidney related diseases. The Nephrology department in the hospital started in 1987.

Speaking to TNIE, head of nephrology department, P Nagarajan said, "Patients can be classified into three categories - people who are diabetic and have hypertension, people who suffer renal failure, and those who have congenital problems. The first group is in significant numbers, Kidneys do not fail in one day, their functioning is affected over five to 10 years. Until it is toolate, people do not realise they have a problem. If kidney disease is detected at the early stage, it could be cured. After 80 per cent of kidney damage, one needs dialysis. Diabetics should undergo screening every six months."

The hospital performs kidney transplants. In 2018 and 2021 one live kidney transplantation was performed. In 2020, three cadaver donor transplant were conducted and one transplant was performed in 2021, he added.

GMKMCH dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said during the first and second wave of Covid-19, the hospital performed hemodialysis for 4,035 patients in 2019, 6,314 patients in 2020, 7,487 patients in 2021 and 1,816 patients till March first week of 2022.

In 2020, hemodialysis performed for 434 Covid patients, 412 patients in 2021 and 77 patients in 2022. On an average 30 patients undergo dialysis every day, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GMKMCH Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College H Nephrology dialysis
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp