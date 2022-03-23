Students need to know the sacrifices made by freedom fighters to achieve freedom: LG Tamilisai 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that many leaders of the country had made suffered hardships and made sacrifices for getting independence , Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Students needs to know about the freedom fighters and how the freedom was achieved .

Speaking on the "Shaheed Diwas" ( Martyrs' Day ) celebrations organised by the Ministry of Culture, Art & Culture Dept. and Directorate of Information & Publicity at Sri Aurobindo Ashram Auditorium on Wednesday, she recalled the extreme sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh and his associates Chandra sekhar Azad and Rajaguru , the role played by Netaji Subha Chandra Bose and various leaders from Tamilnadu and Puducherry .

Exhorting the students to study well and strive for development of the country, she said that they should read textbooks as well as those with abundant knowledge. Getting good knowledge is what will help the development of the country, she said .

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that freedom has been achieved by shedding blood. Students should research and read about freedom fighters, while Teachers should tell students the life of a freedom fighter. Students who want to move on the path of career advancement must succeed .

Speaker of territorial assembly R Selvam, Ministers K Lakshminarayanan and A K Sai Saravana Kumar, MLAs , officials and students participated . The participants lit candles in honour of the freedom fighters