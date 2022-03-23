STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students need to know the sacrifices made by freedom fighters to achieve freedom: LG Tamilisai 

Exhorting the students to study well and strive for development of the country, she said that they  should read textbooks as well as those with abundant knowledge.

Published: 23rd March 2022

Lt Governor, Chief minister and others participating in Shadid Divas function. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that many leaders of the country had made suffered hardships and made sacrifices for getting independence , Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Students needs to know about the freedom fighters and how the freedom was achieved .

Speaking on the "Shaheed Diwas" ( Martyrs' Day ) celebrations organised by the Ministry of Culture, Art & Culture Dept. and Directorate of Information & Publicity at Sri Aurobindo Ashram Auditorium on Wednesday, she recalled the  extreme sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh and his associates Chandra sekhar Azad and Rajaguru , the role played by  Netaji Subha Chandra Bose and various leaders from Tamilnadu and Puducherry .

Chief Minister N Rangasamy  said that freedom  has been achieved by shedding blood. Students should research and read about  freedom fighters, while Teachers should tell students the life of a freedom fighter. Students who want to move on the path of career advancement must succeed .

Speaker of territorial assembly R Selvam, Ministers K Lakshminarayanan and A K Sai Saravana Kumar, MLAs , officials and students participated .  The participants lit candles in honour of the freedom fighters 

