With international flights resuming from March 27, TN Tourism ready to woo travelers

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s tourism department is gearing up to welcome back tourists from around the world once international flights resume from March 27. State Tourism Secretary B Chandra Mohan told TNIE that, this time, the State government will engage celebrity photographers to capture tourist destinations in TN. The photographs will be displayed in airports to woo travellers.

Currently, the department is hanging up these artworks at Coimbatore Airport and will unveil them shortly. These are curated to awe visitors, said the tourism secretary. “In Chennai and Madurai, we are planning to do the same in April,” added Chandra Mohan. Similarly, to promote temples in the State, the government will be coming up with a display system where details will be displayed to devotees. Post-pandemic, domestic tourism picked up in the State, points out Chandra Mohan. “Most destinations are back to 75 per cent normal,” he added. On the losses faced during the lockdown, the official said it is hard to quantify as the sector is vast.

Interestingly, the tourism sector here is likely to undergo changes from next financial year as the State policy is likely to be finalised soon. “Since a lot of departments are involved, an inter-departmental consultation process is going on,” said Chandra Mohan. It is learnt that the focus will be on investments, what incentives the State will offer, and the role of public-private partnership and the private sector. This also comes as the State has prepared a masterplan for 300 sites.

Responding to a query on the status of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and Royal Madras Yacht Club jointly introducing boating and various water sports at the Marina beach, the tourism secretary said that it is in the final stages. On promoting water sports in Chennai - Mahabalipuram stretch, he said adventure sports guidelines are ready and will be released shortly.The State is also planning to issue guidelines for caravan tourism–popular in north India and Karnataka. Similarly, it is planning to come out with guidelines for homestays.