19 TN Bills awaiting assent from Governor, President, Union Govt: PTR 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over the delay in getting assent for Bills passed by the State Assembly, finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday said that as many as 19 legislations passed by the House are awaiting assent at the offices of the Governor, the President, and with the Union Government.

“Whenever we try to bring in reforms or implement welfare measures by enacting legislations, they remain pending with Governor, President or with the Union Government. How can we describe this as a democratic process? The Legislative Assembly is here to legislate - i.e, to enact legislation for the welfare of the people. But we are not in a position to execute our own legislations for the people. This gives apprehension to the belief that they (Union Government) is putting our efforts on hold just because they cannot do better than us,” the minister said while replying to discussions on the budget for 2022-23.

Thiaga Rajan announced that reform measures were being undertaken to bring in transparency and enhanced administration including a beneficiary-centric form of governance where all government schemes across departments would be delivered in an integrated manner through one nodal system, for each type of beneficiary. This would be akin to single window systems for industries or real estate firms.

He further said there is a need to take a look at registration and tax rates that were unchanged for the last 15-20 years, as not adjusting these rates for inflation was perilous for the State’s financial position.

In his 35-minutes speech, Rajan put forth his views on a wide range of issues for bettering the functioning of the government departments and achieving the goals set by chief minister MK Stalin for making Tamil Nadu a one trillion economy. He said studies by multiple agencies had shown that Tamil Nadu is a developed and rich State.

The observations in the studies are indeed surprising. For instance, ninety per cent of the families in Tamil Nadu have mobile phones. More than 75 per cent of the people reside in their own houses. In rural areas, 90 per cent of families live in their own houses while in the urban areas the figure is 60 per cent. The thing to cheer is that of the 75 per cent of families, only 14 per cent of families live in houses provided by the government. All these show that Tamil Nadu is not a poor State.

“After the introduction of GST, we feel handcuffed when we need to manage our own funds. The Union Government has been snatching away our independency in funds management. Successive finance commissions - 14, 15 and 16th reduced the State's share of funds. Still, funds are not a big problem. We are a rich State and if the Union Government gives, let us receive it or otherwise, we will manage it somehow because global investors are looking up to Tamil Nadu for making investments,” Rajan said.

Another big concern is regional disparity. Elderly people in Chennai earn around Rs 2,800 to Rs 2,900 per month. But the elderly people in Dharmapuri district earn only of it - Rs.1,400 to Rs.1,500. This needs to be addressed. The pension for elderly people is availed by many but not reaching a few. In other words, the elderly people who don't know how to fill the form or those who have no one to take them to the bank, are the ones who are not getting the pension. "These are our duties to address the issues," he noted.

Local bodies also need federal rights the same way the states need them. The state government will take certain steps to ensure this in accordance with the recommendations of the Sixth State Finance Commission. Training will be given to the local body representatives in this regard.

“Similarly, for financing and to garner funds, the State government has many institutions like Power Finance Corporation, TUFIDCO, Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation, etc,” the Minister said and added that whether so many institutions were necessary will be deliberated. Also, whether so many public sector undertakings are necessary would also be studied.

Key announcements made by PTR:

One ecologically sound, comprehensive mining policy will be enacted.

Beneficiary-centric single window system delivering services to the people will be introduced

Govt will look at registration and tax rates that were unchanged for the last 15-20 years

Girl students of government schools pursuing ITI and polytechnic would benefit under Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar higher education assistance scheme.

The scheme to improve the government colleges infrastructure at a cost of Rs.1,000 crore during the next five years. Will be named as Perunthalaivar Kamarajar College Development Scheme.

A new six-storey hostel with all modern facilities will be built within the Government MC Raja College hostel complex at a cost of Rs.40 crore. The hostel has been functioning at Nandanam since 1921. This hostel has been useful for the students hailing from the Dalit community.