Dog brutally beaten to death near Krishnagiri, TN

Kasinathan's anger stemmed from the fact that the dog had earlier bitten him. 

Published: 24th March 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 03:42 PM

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A dog was brutally beaten to death due to a land dispute near Singarapettai on Thursday.

K Sivakumar and his wife Bhuvaneshwari were trying to make a shed in a government land near Velavan Nagar in Atthipadi panchayat. Already, they had a dispute with one Kasinathan of the same village over encroaching the government land. In this case on Wednesday morning, when Bhuvaneshwari and her family members were trying to put up the shed in the government land, Kasinathan opposed vehemently. This led to a heated argument between them. In the melee, Kasinthan attacked the dog belonging to Sivakumar with a wooden log. Kasinathan's anger stemmed from the fact that the dog had earlier bitten him. Hence he killed the dog.

The attack was video graphed by the villagers on their cellphones and it was shared widely on social media.

Following this Singarapettai police have launched an inquiry.

Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Krishnagiri, management committee member Naresh said that their team will be sent to the village to enquire about the incident and they are following the case to ensure action against the person who killed a dog.

Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry L Rajendran is unavailable for comment.

