Kovai corpn to give facelift to 300 bus stops in city

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: More than 300 bus stops across the city are set to get a facelift from the Coimbatore City Corporation (CCMC) in the upcoming days.

While motorists are distressed due to the poor condition of the roads in Coimbatore, people who travel by public transport are also left in a lurch as abandoned bus stops mark the city. The bus stops are in bad shape due to lack of maintenance. With the water bodies that come under the control of the CCMC getting a makeover under the Smart City Projects, the renovation of the bus stops was long overdue, activists and public opined.

“Broken seats, damaged roofs, absence of ramps for differently-abled persons, missing lights and fans are some of the features of the bus stops,” said Vivin Saravan, a social activist.

“If the CCMC can carry out developmental works in water bodies under the smart city project, why not build new bus stops with smart features such as WiFi, phone charging points, bus route and timing information displays,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner M Sharmila said the civic body will renovate 330 bus stops soon.

“There are a total of 330 bus stops across the city. Among them, a few were taken out by the Highways department for road expansion and other works. The remaining 300 plus bus stops will be getting a facelift soon,” she added.

“Earlier, we had issued a contract to one person for the bus stop maintenance works. But that person did not maintain them properly, we cancelled the contract and blacklisted him” revealed the Deputy Commissioner.