PMK wins Aduthurai town panchayat chairperson polls

PMK candidate Ma Ka Stalin emerged victorious in the Aduthurai town panchayat chairperson election held on Wednesday.

Published: 24th March 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: PMK candidate Ma Ka Stalin emerged victorious in the Aduthurai town panchayat chairperson election held on Wednesday. The election was held as per the Madras High Court’s directions.

It was initially scheduled for March 4 but got postponed following DMK and its allies’ allegation that three DMK councillors were prevented from participating in the election. Following the postponement, the eight elected ward members of the town panchayat, including four PMK members, two AIADMK members, and two independent members, approached the Madras High Court to conduct elections immediately with adequate security measures.

Out of the total 15 ward members in the town panchayat, PMK and DMK have four members each. DMK ally IUML has two members and MDMK one. Two independents also won in the election. DMK allotted the chairperson seat to MDMK.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday four PMK members, two AIADMK members, and two independent members turned up for the election. However, members from DMK, its allies IUML and MDMK did not turn up. For the post of chairperson, since PMK’s Ma Ka Stalin alone filed his nomination, he was declared elected by the returning officer. For the post of vice-chairperson, AIADMK member Kamala was elected unopposed.

