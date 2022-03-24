STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry government rushes to book expenditure, deposit works under Smart city project

Meanwhile Puducherry government is seeking extension of the Smart city project by another one or two years in a  similar way to other states .

Published: 24th March 2022 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Chief Minister N Rangasamy has advised the authorities to initiate the process of implementation of the Smart city project in Puducherry to an extent of  Rs 1000 crores as the deadline for Smart city projects draws to a close by March 31 .

Puducherry was selected for development as a Smart City in Round-3 in June 2017. The total proposed cost of Puducherry Smart City  is Rs 1827.82 crore, of which Rs 1633.64 crore proposed for Area Based Development (ABD) focusing Retrofitting and Redevelopment approach and Rs 194.19 crore worth of Pan City Solutions.

However after five years ,  only eight minor  projects at an outlay of Rs 2.21crores have been completed.  At present 36 works at an outlay of  Rs 124.39 crores is under progress and work order issued , while Rs 136.58 crores of work has been deposited with Public Sector undertaking for execution of the work, official sources said.  

With just a week  to go before the year  draws to a close, the government is now attempting to initiate utilisation of Rs 606.22 crores for 19 projects . Puducherry government will deposit the works with Public sector undertakings of Government of India and Puducherry government for execution of the work. This way the Smart city projects can be best utilised , without losing out , said the government source .

Meanwhile Puducherry government is seeking extension of the Smart city project by another one or two years in a  similar way to other states .

A review meeting was held on Tuesday evening at the Puducherry Legislative Assembly office under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the Smart city project wherein these decisions were taken..Minister of Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Secretary of Smart City project T. Arun, District Collector E. Vallavan and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry N Rangasamy Smart city priject
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp