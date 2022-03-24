STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka releases 22 TN, Karaikal fishermen after month-long custody

Among the 22 fishermen, 12 were from Nagapattinam district, five from Mayiladuthurai district, and five from Karaikal district.

Published: 24th March 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

The fishermen, who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on February 23, were released on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The 22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 23, were released on Wednesday.

Among the 22 fishermen, 12 were from Nagapattinam district, five from Mayiladuthurai district, and five from Karaikal district. They were aboard two trawler boats that had left Nagapattinam and Karaikal fishing harbours on February 22. As the fishermen were south of Kodiyakarai, the Lankan Navy had arrested them for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The Navy took the fishermen to Myliddy fishing harbour and later, produced them before a magistrate at Kayts in Jaffna. They were then remanded to judicial custody for ten days and lodged in a prison at Jaffna. Their remand was extended till March 10 and then again till March 23.

On Wednesday, the magistrate suspended their imprisonment and ordered a release. The fishermen were, however, warned that they might have to undergo the sentence if they fish in Sri Lankan waters again.

The fishermen would be handed over to the Indian consulate in Colombo and would be repatriated after completing Covid-19 protocol over the next few weeks, said officials.

The boats are likely to stay in Sri Lanka as they have been impounded by the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for alleged trespass into Sri Lankan waters.

