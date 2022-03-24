Stalin to visit UAE to woo investors, meet CEOs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to woo potential investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Chief Minister MK Stalin will be embarking on his first international trip starting from Thursday, when he will visit the Indian Pavilion during the last week of Dubai Expo.

A senior official from the Industries Department told TNIE that the visit is timed in such a way as to provide the State with visibility not only in the UAE but across the Middle East. It is learnt that the State is expecting the visit of several ministers and officials not only from UAE but also from other countries.

The CM during his visit is likely to meet CEOs of industries and government officers which the official termed as significant. The visit by CM highlights how serious the State is about wooing investments. It is learnt that after Stalin’s visit, officials from Industries Department and Guidance will be following up at the local-level.

After his visit to Dubai, the CM will fly to Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, where he will be meeting high-level officials and there could even be some signing of investment agreements. The CM is also likely to meet the diaspora in UAE, sources added.

