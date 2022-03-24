Steps on to bring Chidambaram temple back under govt control: Sekar Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Wednesday said the State government has been taking legal steps to bring back the 1,500-year-old Chidambaram Natarajar temple under its control again. In 2013, the Supreme Court had freed the Natarajar temple from government control.

The minister said the previous AIADMK regime had failed to go for an appeal against the SC verdict and hence, the temple continued under the control of Dhikshithars. “During a review meeting, Chief Minister MK Stalin, had directed a team of lawyers to be appointed to study the feasibility for filing an appeal petition challenging the 2013 verdict. Also, a committee headed by a joint commissioner is studying what is going on in the Chidambaram temple. This government will not hesitate to take action against the errant people.”

The HR&CE Minister was responding to the demand of Panruti MLA T Velmurugan that the State should take back the Natarajar temple. Selvaperunthagai, Congress MLA, said the Tamil Nadu government has been presenting awards in the names of great leaders like Saint Thiruvalluvar, Thanthai Periyar and BR Ambedkar. The government should institute an award in the name of Saint Ramanuja who introduced many reforms in the spiritual and social arena 1,000 years ago. He also pointed out shortcomings that took place in the laying of roads around the Sri Ramanuja temple in Sriper-umbudur.

Responding, the HR&CE Minister said the government has much respect for Sri Ramanuja and indicated that the CM would take a decision soon. Sekar Babu also said he would visit the temple within a week to inspect ongoing road-laying works.

During the question hour, responding to the query of AIADMK MLA Amman K Arjunan as to whether the government would provide a rope car facility for Marudhamalai Subramania Swami temple, the minister said since the experts team had ruled out the possibility of rope car, a lift would be established at a cost of `3.36 crore. This facility would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister next month.

Replying to queries raised by S Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA of Tiruchy East constituency, the minister said, “The CM had promised to provide rope car facility for five temples in hill stations. Now, the experts team had approved rope cars for three temples — Uchi Pillaiyar temple in Tiruchy and temples at Thirukkazhukundram and Thiruneermalai. Work would start soon.”