CM Stalin bats for investments in UAE, opens Tamil Nadu pavilion at Dubai Expo

The Chief Minister underscored the favourable eco system in Tamil Nadu for making investments and invited the two UAE Ministers to visit the State and send a delegation of investors as well.

25th March 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A range of areas including food processing, textiles and renewable energy came up for discussion at a meeting in Dubai on Friday between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the United Arab Emirates government, authorities said here.

Stalin met UAE Minister for Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the Dubai International Financial Centre and discussed about making investments in Tamil Nadu in various sectors, an official release here said.

A range of areas like food processing, textiles, renewable energy, electric vehicles, auto components and the scope for improving economic ties between UAE and Tamil Nadu including in respect of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises were discussed, the government said.

The Chief Minister underscored the favourable eco system in Tamil Nadu for making investments and invited the two UAE Ministers to visit the State and send a delegation of investors as well.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials participated. Stalin arrived at Dubai on Thursday on a four-day visit to UAE, his first official visit abroad after he assumed office as Chief Minister in May 2021. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2022.

