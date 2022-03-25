Talking to Centre to address Lankan refugee issue: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday told the Assembly he had directed officials to discuss with the Union government how to legally handle the arrival of Sri Lankan Tamils in Tamil Nadu. Sixteen Lankan Tamils, including nine children, entered the country in two groups through Dhanushkodi on Tuesday, seeking refuge due to the economic crisis in the island nation.

“I have been following (the news of) the suffering (Lankan) Tamils who came to TN. Yesterday, I instructed officials to get in touch with the Union ministry concerned on how to handle this issue legally,” he said, assuring the government will strive to ensure a “new dawn” to the Lankan Tamils. Meanwhile, a special advisory, issued by Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Jacintha Lazarus, said Lankan nationals arriving in TN shall be lodged at Mandapam special camp where legal proceedings will be conducted.

Based on this advisory, the judicial magistrate court in Rameswaram cancelled its Wednesday order to remand three Lankan Tamils at Puzhal jail for 15 days. The three Tamils, with two children, will be shifted to the Mandapam camp. The second batch of 10 Tamils was lodged at the Mandapam camp on Wednesday. Totally, seven Lankan Tamil adults have been booked under the Passports and Foreigners Acts.