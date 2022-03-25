Teacher Recruitment Board revises pass marks by 5 per cent, TET aspirants fume

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: B.Ed graduates who scored below 45 per cent in the UnderGraduate (UG) programme are unable to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) paper -II as the Teacher Recruitment Board has revised the pass percentage.

On March 7, the TRB issued an order revising the minimum qualification for B.Ed graduates

to write TNTET paper- II to 45 marks from 40.

Aspirants said the revision will affect chances of SC, ST category and differently abled persons. K Devarajan, a B.Ed graduate from Erode, said, “If one wants to become a graduate teacher, he/she should have cleared TET paper - II.

If a graduate who belongs to the SC, SCA, ST and differently abled got a pass mark which is 40 per cent in the UG program, they can study B.Ed course at the colleges as per the given minimum qualification. Based on it, those graduates have completed their B.Ed course.

Like them, many students are studying in the B.Ed colleges. While the state government allows those category graduates to study in the B.Ed courses, TRB has refused to apply this exam citing UG pass percentage marks.”

Further, aspirants allege that TRB revised the pass percentage maning any announcement. “A differently abled person K, Murali in Sivakasi district told TNIE, “I have got 41.6 percent marks at B.A English in UG and I have got 47.80 marks in B.Ed courses. As my UG pass percentage mark is below 45 percent and B.Ed pass percentage is below 50 percent, I am unable to apply for this exam.”

“Not only SC, ST and differently abled, all B.Ed graduates who got below 45 per cent marks in UG cannot write this exam. Regarding this, I have made an online petition with the TRB, but there is no response from officials, “he added.

When contacted, TRB chairperson G Latha said, “This issue is under discussion and appropriate decision will be taken with the consultation of stakeholders.”

Now, applications are invited through online mode for TET paper -I, paper -II for the year 2022 from eligible candidates and the last date for submission of the application is on April 14.