Covid vaccine complication: Kin of victims face financial crisis

Families of the two girls who developed health complications days after they took Covid-19 vaccination are facing economic hardship as they quit their work to be with their children.

Published: 26th March 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Families of the two girls who developed health complications days after they took Covid-19 vaccination are facing economic hardship as they quit their work to be with their children. They claim they have been running from pillar to post as they have little to no knowledge about the treatments.

Karthikadevi* (17) lost her eyesight a day after she was administered Covid-19 vaccination, and 15-year-old-girl Keerthana* was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves — 20 days after she was inoculated.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) district and state-level panels reviewed the cases and ruled out the link between vaccine and Karthikadevi’s condition. He added the panel recommended Keerthana’s case to the AEFI national committee in New Delhi. 

The news resurfaced after Arakonnam AIADMK MLA S Ravi requested the State government to hand over a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each family in the State Assembly on Thursday. On the MLA’s comment, Subramanian said the two girls were undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). Karthikadevi’s mother, Tamil Selvi, refuted minister’s claim and said Karthikadevi was at home. 

Explaining the incident to TNIE, Tamil Selvi said, “After visiting several hospitals, they were referred to the RGGGH from Egmore Eye Hospital. The doctors there, however, recommended that we take a few tests from a private hospital under their free schemes.”

To aid the process, RGGGH Rheumatology Professor sent a letter to the private hospital but the staff of that hospital said only three tests would come under the free scheme, and the rest would be charged, said Tamil Selvi. “The staff added that the appointment for the test is available only on May 2.

Since there was no guidance, I took my child back home,” she added. Tamil Selvi, who used to work as a weaver, has not worked since the incident. She added that they have already spent `7 lakh and are under a financial crisis. 

Prabhu, father of Keerthana said, “We took a loan of `4 lakh for Keerthana’s treatment, but I do not know how I am going to repay it as I am not going to work these days.”TNIE’s effort to reach Minister Ma Subramanian and Secretary Dr J Radhakrishan for comments went in vain. 

‘Vax link ruled out’
Minister Ma Subramanian said AEFI district and state-level panels reviewed the case of the two girls and ruled out a link between vaccine and Karthikadevi’s condition. The panel recommended Keerthana’s case to the AEFI national committee, he said. 

*Names changed

Comments

