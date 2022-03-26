STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police lathi-charge at Vellalore during the rescheduled indirect election

Meanwhile, to prevent any untoward incidents heavy police deployment has been given in place at the polling stations. Despite the preventive measures, the situation gone worsened at Vellalore. 

Published: 26th March 2022 11:58 AM

Police lathi charge after a clash broke out between DMK and AIADMK councillors. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension gripped at Vellalore in Coimbatore district, after a clash broke out between DMK and AIADMK councillors during the indirect election of electing the president and vice president for the Vellalore town panchayat on Saturday.

Due to the sudden clash and in the police lathi charge at least five people were injured and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the party workers of both DMK and AIADMK allegedly damaged the police vehicle condemned their alleged use of batons. 

In Coimbatore district, the indirect elections for the post of president and vice-president of three town panchayats - Annur, Vellalore, and Suleshwaranpatti- were scheduled on March 4 was postponed citing law & order issues and then it was rescheduled on Saturday (Today).

Vellalore town panchayat has 15 wards. AIADMK had won eight seats, DMK six seats and an independent candidate won a seat. The tough fight between DMK and AIADMK to grab the president and vice president post has kept the situation as unrest. Meanwhile, the elections at Annur and Thirumalaiyampalayam (election for vice-president post) were held peacefully, according to the sources. 

