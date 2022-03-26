STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin eyes investment, UAE minister suggests Delhi meet

Stalin holds talks with Al Marri, opens TN pavilion at Dubai Expo  

Chief Minister MK Stalin watches the special video show on Tamil culture on Burj Khalifa | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri has extended an invitation to a delegation from Tamil Nadu to meet him during his trip to Mumbai and New Delhi in the month of May.

This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on his maiden visit to Dubai after assuming office, held discussions with Al Marri and Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to woo investments in various sectors in Tamil Nadu. The meeting focussed on improving trade relations with small and medium enterprises in the UAE. A range of areas like food processing, textiles, renewable energy, electric vehicles, auto components, renewable energy, MSMEs and the scope for improving economic ties were also discussed.

Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu stall on Friday at the expo’s Indian pavilion. Tamil Nadu Week is also being observed at the Dubai Expo for one week from March 25 to 31. On the occasion, a beautiful video on the history, culture, and recent excavations in Tamil Nadu was aired from  Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. 

The Chief Minister was welcomed by the Tamil diaspora when he inaugurated the Tamil Nadu pavilion. After witnessing the cultural programmes at Tamil Nadu pavilion, he said the State will continue to protect Tamils across the world.

Lighting up the sky
With Tamil Nadu Week being observed at the Dubai Expo, a beautiful video on the history and culture of TN was aired from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world

