Stalin eyes investment, UAE minister suggests Delhi meet

CHENNAI: United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri has extended an invitation to a delegation from Tamil Nadu to meet him during his trip to Mumbai and New Delhi in the month of May.

This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on his maiden visit to Dubai after assuming office, held discussions with Al Marri and Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to woo investments in various sectors in Tamil Nadu. The meeting focussed on improving trade relations with small and medium enterprises in the UAE. A range of areas like food processing, textiles, renewable energy, electric vehicles, auto components, renewable energy, MSMEs and the scope for improving economic ties were also discussed.

Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu stall on Friday at the expo’s Indian pavilion. Tamil Nadu Week is also being observed at the Dubai Expo for one week from March 25 to 31. On the occasion, a beautiful video on the history, culture, and recent excavations in Tamil Nadu was aired from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by the Tamil diaspora when he inaugurated the Tamil Nadu pavilion. After witnessing the cultural programmes at Tamil Nadu pavilion, he said the State will continue to protect Tamils across the world.

