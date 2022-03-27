STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CB-CID probe sought into sexual assault of IIT-Madras scholar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has sought CB-CID probe into a case of alleged sexual assault on a woman Dalit PhD scholar at IIT-Madras campus, citing irregularities and delay in the investigation by city police. 

The association said that, though the victim has mentioned sexual assault by the accused - her co-scholars - in her complaint lodged in 2021, the FIR did not include the sections for rape and SC/ST Act despite the victim being a Dalit. The association has also sought action on the inspector concerned for delaying the investigation and transfer of the case to CB-CID.

In her complaint, the victim has stated that she was physically and mentally harassed by her colleague Kingshuk Debsharma ever since she joined the institution in 2016. She has also stated that she was sexually abused in Coorg in 2018 when she went on a tour with her co-scholars and was disrobed and filmed in her lab in the campus.

However, when contacted, Mylapore Assistant Commissioner Gowthaman maintained that police investigation is underway as per procedure. According to the officer, material evidence is yet to be collected in connection with the case since the victim had alleged abuse since 2016. The sections will be altered if required based on the evidence, he added.

