Fish swim back to Tiruppur's Noyyal river after water quality improves

TIRUPPUR: Noyyal river has lately become a fishing spot for locals after the installation of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) became mandatory for factories in 2011. The Total Dissolved Solids(TDS) level in the Noyyal river has been reduced to 1,500-2,000 milligramme per litre in the past two years.

Explaining the effluent discharge in the Noyyal river, Tamil Nadu Science Forum(Executive member) A Eswaran said, "For more than two decades, Tiruppur lost the Noyyal river to effluent from dyeing units. At that time there was no fish in the river. We had found small dead fishes floating on the banks of the Noyyal river.

But, it all changed after the implementation of CEPT in 2011, and the water quality started improving from 2015. We found small fishes in 2020, and currently, fishes from Samalapuram, Andipalayam, Anaipalayam, Kasipalayam, and Kottankanni ponds are slowly coming to the Noyyal river. It is one of the biggest positive news for the residents of Tiruppur."

Speaking to TNIE, Marimuthu(45), a resident of Periyandipalayam, said, "We saw a lot of fishes in Noyyal river in the last few weeks. I am a daily wager at a garment unit, and fishing is a hobby. Recently, I caught six kilogramme of fish. I took three kilogramme of it home and sold the rest at`100 per kilogramme. A few days ago, my friend caught more than 50 kilogramme of fish and he sold all of it at Thennampalayam market. Since this fetches good money, many daily wagers come here on the weekends."

Chinna (13), a school student, said, "I got a fishing net from my uncle in Cuddalore. My friend Sonai and I throw our nets into the water under the Annaiaplayam Bridge. In two hours, we caught 10 fish and we will be selling them in Mangalam. Last week, we caught more than 30 fish in the morning. This time, we want to catch 50 fishes."

With several locations along the Noyyal river being turned into fishing spots, people are turning their hobby into a business.

An official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said, "This is good news for residents of Tiruppur. The TDS level in the Noyyal river was above 6,000-8,000 milligramme per litre before CEPT was set up. It has reduced to 1,500-2,000 milligramme per litre now. These samples were taken from two spots - 10 kilometres before Noyyal river enters Tiruppur city, and when it leaves the city.