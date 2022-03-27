STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palaniswami rules out scope for Sasikala in AIADMK after OPS's 'respect' comment

The party brass had passed a resolution against admitting her into the organisation and it was seconded by the party's district units across the state.

Published: 27th March 2022

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By PTI

SALEM: AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Sunday reiterated that there is no place for V K Sasikala in the party saying no one could give a new lease of life to a matter that has already been settled.

Days after his colleague and party coordinator, O Panneerselvam (OPS) said he personally had respect and admiration for Sasikala, the confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami made it clear that there is no scope for her in the party.

Already, the party brass had passed a resolution against admitting her into the organisation and it was seconded by the party's district units across the state, Palaniswami told reporters here when asked if there are chances for her being taken back into the AIADMK.

This decision of the party, as reflected by the resolutions passed by the top leadership and district units, was announced by him and OPS, he recalled.

Only two party units (including one in Theni region) did not adopt such resolutions, he said. "There is no chance for that (inducting Sasikala into the AIADMK) to happen. It's all over. This question has been answered several times before. No one can give a new lease of life to a decision that has been implemented," he said.

While OPS is seen as inclined to consider inducting Sasikala again into the party, it is opposed by Palaniswami who apparently has an upper hand in the AIADMK.

Days ago, Paneersevalam, while deposing before the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry had said that personally he had respect and admiration for Sasikala.

On earlier occasions too, OPS had hinted that he was in favour of considering her re-entry. He had said that it was a question that needed to be deliberated and decided by the party leadership.

Subsequently, the AIADMK on December 1, 2021 had tweaked its by-laws to strengthen norms to retain the existing leadership structure of two top party positions held by OPS (Coordinator) and Palaniswami (Co-coordinator). He also had told the panel that he 'has no suspicion' on the circumstances surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa and that he had batted for a probe only in view of public opinion.

The inquiry panel is probing the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death. The former AIADMK matriarch passed away here on December 5, 2016. The AIADMK is Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party.

