Ramping up testing for TB cases need of the hour, says medical experts in Tiruchy

Sowmya Mani

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Keeping in line with the trend across the nation, the past two years have seen a dip in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Tiruchy district. However, doctors attribute it to hesitancy by the public to step out of their house and get screened.

As was the theme of this year’s World TB Day, 'Invest to end TB. Save lives,' medical experts say the focus now is on increasing testing and on early detection.

On the World TB Day -- which fell on March 24 -- theme conveying the need to invest resources to ramp up the fight against TB, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) Dean Dr K Vanitha said that this is especially critical in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic that has put 'End TB' progress at risk, and to ensure equitable access to prevention and care in line with the WHO's drive towards achieving universal health coverage.

"People with TB are amongst the most marginalised and vulnerable, facing barriers in accessing care. The pandemic has reversed years of progress made in the fight to end TB. We need people to turn up for testing more. TB detection can be done through screening for cough, fever, weight loss, blood in sputum, or night sweat,” said Dr Vanitha.

She also stressed the need for periodic TB screening,preferably once in a quarter, among identified vulnerable population like diabetic patients, those on immunosuppressants, etc.

The district recorded 5,224 new TB cases in 2019, which fell to 2,760 in 2020, and saw a marginal rise in 2021 with 3,119 new cases. A total of 35,433 people were tested for TB in 2019, 20,434 in 2020, and 18,746 in 2021 by the government.

"We have seen a relative reduction in cases in the last year. The pandemic caused a taboo in people coming out. We have resumed presumptive TB screening in full force now. We are focusing on awareness activities, and keep checking on old TB cases.

We are focusing on door-to-door screening in vulnerable patients," said Dr Savithri, Deputy Director of Medical Services, TB control. Dr Anand Babu, a pulmonologist at MGMGH, said it is important for people to get

tested early.

"India has one of the biggest global burdens with respect to TB. People should come early, and continue their full treatment. Once they start feeling better, people often stop their treatment, which leads to complications. Come early, complete the treatment, stop smoking and consuming alcohol," Dr Babu said.

Drug-resistant TB can be identified by CBNAAT and TRUNAAT examinations. Both the tests are available at MGMGH and at the government Rajaji TB Hospital. TB patients are also given `500 every month for their nutritional support till the end of treatment. There is a separate ward available to treat multidrug-resistant TB patients at MGMGH and in the past five years, 543 such patients were treated, Dr Vanitha said.