STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN on MoU spree: LuLu Group to ink pacts worth Rs 3.5k crore

Five other UAE firms sign deals worth Rs 2.6K cr, to create 9.7K jobs 

Published: 27th March 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel Steel Company, Dubai, signs an MoU to set up its unit in TN at an investment of `1,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Multinational conglomerate LuLu Group International on Saturday announced it will set up two shopping malls and a 100 per cent export-oriented food processing unit in Tamil Nadu with a total investment of Rs 3,500 crore. Five other companies signed MoUs with the State government with a total investment of Rs 2,600 crore, which could provide close to 9,700 jobs in TN. 

LuLu Group International chairman and managing director MA Yusuf Ali, announcing his company’s plans at an investors’ conclave organised by the TN government in Dubai, said, “We will be signing the MoU at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce on Monday. Top executives from the LuLu Group in India are in Dubai to finalise the project details with the Tamil Nadu government officials.”

He added that LuLu shopping malls in TN would provide job opportunities to over 5,500 people and work on these malls would start very soon. LuLu Group’s garment unit at Tiruppur exports garments worth Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore every year.

Speaking at the conclave Chief Minister MK Stalin said, despite the pandemic, in the last 10 months TN has signed 124 MoUs attracting investment worth 8 billion USD, creating employment opportunities for nearly 2,00,000 people. “Tamil Nadu has registered a positive GDP growth rate of 5.8 per cent in 2020-21 in contrast to negative growth seen in most economies. This clearly demonstrates why global investors have reposed faith and confidence in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Steel Company, Dubai signed an MoU to set up its unit in Tamil Nadu to manufacture steel pipes and precision tubes for automobile industries at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, providing jobs to 1,200 people.  

Another Dubai company, White House, inked a pact to set up integrated sewing plants at Tindivanam (Rs 150 crore) and at Walajabad (Rs 350 crore) that could provide jobs to 3,000 people. Transworld Group too signed an MoU to set up a food park with an investment of Rs 100 crore creating jobs for 1,000 people. 

Aside from this, Aster DM Healthcare signed an MoU to establish a 500-bed hospital with an investment of Rs 500 crore and employment potential of 3,500 jobs while the Sharaf Group signed an MoU to set up a freight transport park with an investment of Rs 500 crore that would provide jobs to 1,000 people. 

The CM extended an invitation to all investors in UAE to invest in TN. “We can all benefit from the State’s development. There are huge opportunities for infrastructure development and real estate development in Tamil Nadu. Similar opportunities exist in the tourism and hospitality sectors as well.There are opportunities for setting up food processing units, food parks, and logistics and cold storage facilities,” he added.

Stating that TN has also developed an excellent infrastructure in the areas of fintech, renewable energy, data centres, aerospace and defence, Stalin said, “As far as the electronics sector is concerned, we seek to increase investments in electric vehicles and charging stations.”  

Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IBPC Dubai, founder and mentor, Tricolour Values Group, Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, secretary-general, the UAE International Investors Council, Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai, Industries Secretary S Krishnan, Pooja Kulkarni, Managing Director and CEO, Tamil Nadu Guidance and senior officials from Tamil Nadu government were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LuLu Group Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp