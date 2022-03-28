As Nilgiri Mountain Railway resumes ops sans unreserved tickets, Ooty trips become dearer for some

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) resumed its services a few months back and started running reserved coaches, it is yet to restart issuing unreserved tickets.

Reserved ticket fares are manifold above the unreserved ticket. While unreserved tickets are sold for Rs 170 per head, first-class tickets are Rs 600 per person and second class, Rs 295.

As the mercury is rising in the State, tourists are making a beeline to hill stations to enjoy the cool climate. NMR, recognised by UNESCO, provides a picturesque route to Coonoor and Ooty. But many tourists return disappointed as unreserved tickets are not available yet.

“We are a family of 14. We reached Mettupalayam station from Madurai to go to Ooty. But they were not issuing unreserved tickets and reserved tickets were too expensive. We missed the scenic views of mountains,” said Sasidharan, a tourist.

According to K Natarajan, founder of Heritage Steam Chariot Trust, “The demand for tickets go up on the weekends. Many passengers have personally approached me saying unreserved tickets were not available. The railway should operate unreserved coaches to promote tourism or operate a separate train so that the economically weaker section can benefit from them,” he said

P Rajendran, member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Salem Division, said, “Our demands to resume unreserved tickets and five trips of passenger train between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore are pending.”

Sources at Mettupalayam railway station said that many tourists travel in unreserved coaches as reserved tickets are almost always sold out. But they will be caught and made to pay a fine, they added.

A Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division said, “We have already written to the railway board seeking permission to carry out administration works to issue unreserved tickets. We are waiting for an order. It is likely to come in the next month.”