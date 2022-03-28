STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP decides to go it alone in Puducherry civic body polls

Currently, the party with its ally AINRC in NDA is governing Puducherry after it contested the last Assembly election together with AINRC and AIADMK.

Nirmal Kumar Surana, BJP observer  for Puducherry. (File photo)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  BJP in Puducherry has decided to contest the ensuing local body elections alone in the Union Territory. Confident after witnessing the success in the four Assembly elections — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur — the party decided to not contest the polls in the NDA  alliance with  All India NR Congress (AINRC) and AIADMK.

This decision was taken at the party’s core committee meeting held on Saturday attended by the National General Secretary B L Santhosh and party in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, along with other local Puducherry leaders. Nirmal Kumar Surana told TNIE that the decision to contest alone comes from the opinions expressed by the local leaders.  With the elections expected to be announced in a month or two, the party can begin preparations to contest on its own strength.

Currently, the party with its ally AINRC in NDA is governing Puducherry after it contested the last Assembly election together with AINRC and AIADMK. Sources said there is a simmering difference between the two parties, and the members are unhappy with Chief Minister N Rangasamy for taking decisions without consulting the party.

Rangasamy not calling on the Prime Minister after he assumed charge as the Chief Minister of Puducherry did not sit well among the party members. There were issues related to seat-sharing when the local body elections were announced earlier, but subsequently, election notifications were withdrawn by the High court.

“There is a wave in favour of BJP now, and we want to capitalize on it,” said Surana, adding that the country is already heading towards ‘Congress mukth Bharat’ and so is Puducherry.” It may be recalled that Puducherry has been a Congress bastion.

Saying that a lot of enthusiasm has been generated among the voters towards the BJP, Surana added that several upcoming leaders from the alliance parties, as well as the Opposition, approached authorities concerned to join BJP.

“The party has gained a lot of credibility after it won six out of the nine seats in the last Assembly election in Puducherry. At present BJP’s electoral strength in the Assembly is 33 per cent, (which is six plus three independents supporting the party),” he added.

