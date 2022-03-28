STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID probe ordered into man’s suicide

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed DGP C Sylendra Babu to transfer a case pertaining to a man’s suicide following alleged custodial torture by police, to the CB-CID.

Published: 28th March 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed DGP C Sylendra Babu to transfer a case pertaining to a man’s suicide following alleged custodial torture by police, to the CB-CID. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan also ordered the CB-CID to complete the probe within 12 weeks while hearing a petition filed by the deceased M Eswaran’s mother M Rengammal.

In her petition, Rengammal said her son had given a dying declaration that police had beat him up and coerced him to admit to a crime he did not commit.

“The police told him that if he didn’t admit to the crime, they would foist a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. My son fled from the police station and set himself on fire only due to the custody torture. The city police initially registered a 309 IPC case and later converted it to 174 CrPC. However, they refrained from booking the policemen for abetment to suicide,” she submitted.

In the status report submitted to the court, the police claimed Eswaran was in possession of liquor bottles when he was detained.

“We received a tip-off that some persons were selling liquor illegally in the area, and we rushed to the spot. Eswaran along with another person was standing there and we found liquor bottles on them. The deceased already had three cases pending against him,” they added.

Observing that a fair probe may not be conducted if police investigated the case, the court transferred the case to CB-CID. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court DGP C Sylendra Babu CB-CID suicide Custodial Torture
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp