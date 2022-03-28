DMK paid for flight to UAE, retorts minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Countering charges from Opposition parties that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been enjoying a family trip in Dubai at the taxpayers’ expense, Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Sunday clarified that the DMK had paid for the special flight by which Stalin and others had travelled to the UAE. The minister is accompanying Stalin on the trip.

“The special flight was arranged as there were no flights available (as per our requirements). The flight was paid for by the DMK and not the government,” the minister said in a video shared on his Twitter handle. He added that the trip was made for the welfare of the State’s people, as could be seen from the rousing welcome given to CM by Tamils in UAE.

On why the CM’s visit came near the end of the Expo, he said the trip was delayed by Covid. He said while the CM was working for the welfare of TN, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami was indulging in mud-sliding out of jealousy.