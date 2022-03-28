DMK plans to make inauguration of Delhi office mega political event

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Being the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, the DMK is taking extensive measures to make the inauguration of its New Delhi office a grand political event, with invitations sent to all parties, including DMK’s ideological rival the BJP.

Speaking to TNIE, DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu said: “So far, our MPs have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, all union ministers, and leaders of all parties.”

Many term the move strategic. “The DMK invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah despite his refusal to meet TN MPs delegation over NEET for nearly a week last month. This shows the DMK understands politics and friendship are different,” said Raghavendra Aara, political editor of digital news portal Minnambalam.

On the reason for inviting the BJP, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi told TNIE: “We have invited all parties, including the AIADMK. It is a political courtesy.” DMK sources said invitations for leaders of all national and regional parties have been handed over to the respective MPs.

GK Muralidharan, state general secretary of the Congress, opined that it’s good to maintain a cordial relationship with all parties, despite the political difference. The inauguration of the office, located at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi, is scheduled at 5 pm on April 2.