STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang of 7 kills history-sheeter, garlands body in Tiruchirappalli district

A 34-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a seven-member gang at his coir factory in Manachanallur in the wee hours on Sunday. 

Published: 28th March 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A 34-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a seven-member gang at his coir factory in Manachanallur in the wee hours on Sunday. 

According to the police, one of the accused rang up Gowrishankar, who had several cases against him and was out on bail. Under the guise of seeking his blessings, the gang sought an audience with him.

Gowrishankar then asked the gang to come down to his coir factory. After a drinking session, some of them, on the pretext of touching his feet, took out their machetes and hacked him to death, the police added. His body was found on Sunday and investigation is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Hacked Gang
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp