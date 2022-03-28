Gang of 7 kills history-sheeter, garlands body in Tiruchirappalli district

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 34-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a seven-member gang at his coir factory in Manachanallur in the wee hours on Sunday.

According to the police, one of the accused rang up Gowrishankar, who had several cases against him and was out on bail. Under the guise of seeking his blessings, the gang sought an audience with him.

Gowrishankar then asked the gang to come down to his coir factory. After a drinking session, some of them, on the pretext of touching his feet, took out their machetes and hacked him to death, the police added. His body was found on Sunday and investigation is on.