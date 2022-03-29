Bharat Bandh: Normal life thrown haywire in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The two-day nationwide strike called by the joint forum of trade unions evoked a near-total response in the union territory.

The bandh called to protest the anti-people policies of the Centre saw shops and business establishments downing shutters, while most private buses went off the road.

The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry government corporation buses operated to bring some relief to the commuting people. Local bus services were unavailable for the travelling commuters, with people depending on a few autos and a few minibusses operated by Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC). The commuters however were lower than normal.

Banking services were affected, with staff abstaining from duty in support of the bandh. Private schools declared leave for classes 1 to 10, while higher classes were conducted.

The leaders and volunteers of Congress, DMK, CPI, CPM, VCK conducted road blockades in Indira Gandhi square, New Bus stand Anna Square, Kamaraj square and Anjanta square respectively along with their respective trade unions and were taken into preventive custody and removed. Around 1000 political activists were taken into custody.

Leader of opposition and DMK Convenor R Siva, party MLAs R Senthil Kumar, Anibal Kennedy and Sampath, former minister S P Sivakumar, PCC President A V Subramanian, CPI State Secretary A M Saleem, CPM state Secretary V Perumal, VCK state organizing secretary Devapozhilan and trade union leaders and party volunteers participated.