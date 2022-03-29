BJP’s decision to go it alone in Puducherry civic polls may backfire: Experts

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: While the BJP has chosen to contest the Puducherry civic polls alone and strengthen the base at the grassroots level, political parties feel this will backfire. This would prove to be an advantage for BJP-ally AINRC and Opposition parties like the DMK to win more seats, the parties contend.



The saffron party came to power in the Union Territory with the support of AINRC, particularly due to the popularity of Chief minister N Rangasamy, under whose leadership they had fought the Assembly elections. The BJP's political base may have improved marginally in the past one year, but nothing to make it win elections on its own, say political observers. The BJP which is banking on victory in four States, may not get the expected leverage, except in a few pockets, opine observers adding, If the BJP contests alone, they may get exposed.



The BJP's announcement to fly solo could perhaps aim to intimidate Rangasamy to toe their line of expectations, after party MLAs expressed dissatisfaction with the CM, explain observers. The BJP sources maintain that the legislative party is not being consulted by the CM on policy decisions. But, the AINRC sources point to the BJP appointing three nominated MLAs from their party unilaterally without consulting the CM.



On the other hand, the CM, too, has been obliging the BJP, the latest being slashing the VAT on petrol. However, the actual problem seems to be the Rangasamy's reluctance to appoint BJP MLAs as chairmen in various boards, corporations and quasi government bodies. “The CM does not want the BJP to grow," said a BJP leader.



Meanwhile, the AINRC is seeing better poll prospects without the BJP or AIADMK in tow. A senior AINRC leader said, People are happy with the CM's performance, having fulfilled service-related promises: enhancing old-age pension, providing rain relief and recruiting police constables. This will augur well for the party in the polls, added the leader.



So far, the BJP has not fulfilled any poll assurances. Be it Statehood, inclusion of Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission or waiver of loans, these demands remain unmet.



The DMK--which is going full steam ahead in poll preparations--is elated. The ‘excellent’ governance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will impact the party’s prospects in the UT's local body polls, says Leader of Opposition and DMK Convenor R Siva. It has rekindled the people’s faith in DMK, which has not been in power for the past 25 years, he added.