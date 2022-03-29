MoUs worth Rs 6,100 crore signed during UAE trip: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the trip to the United Arab Emirates was to bring investments to the State, it has also drawn the hearts of Tamils there towards Tamil Nadu, said Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing a gathering in Abu Dhabi on Monday. “We have signed deals for investment worth Rs 6,100 crore,” he added.

“While Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu and I were trying to finalise agreements for the advancement of industries in the State, some people, unable to accept the success of this meet, are carrying out propaganda that I have brought huge sums of money here.

I have only brought the hearts of people,” he said. “Tamil people across the world are united by several factors. But, people who think against the welfare of the Tamils will not understand this. That is why they are spreading falsehood and rumours,” he said.

Stressing the importance of the industrial sector, he said that the development of an industry benefits several thousand families. “The UAE and industries here should help our State attain such development... I am happy several businesses are interested in investing in TN,” he said.