North Chennai Thermal Power Station stage III trial run in Sept: Senthil Balaji

He said the State’s total power demand reached 17,106 MW at 10.30 am on Monday and the demand might increase in the upcoming days.

Published: 29th March 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After holding a review meeting in Tangedco’s office here, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji told media persons on Monday that North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NTPS, stage III) with 800 MW of generating capacity would begin its trial run in September and operationalised by year end. 

He said the State’s total power demand reached 17,106 MW at 10.30 am on Monday and the demand might increase in the upcoming days. Coal-based-thermal plants are the major sources of power generation. The Central government, however, did not provide sufficient coal. As such Tangedco has decided to procure coal from private players, he said. “After we (the DMK) formed government, Tangedco saved Rs 2,200 crore this year,” he said.

