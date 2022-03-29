Para-athlete seeks govt support to ‘paddle’ through sea of dreams

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Forty-year-old S Fathima Beevi is just one step away from representing the State at the National Para Sports Table Tennis Championship to be held on April 27 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. But the road to the national arena is not at all smooth for her, blame it on her financial condition.

Hailing from a humble background with no income of her own, Beevi, a mother of two, has been living on her mother's pension. Financially strained, she is pinning her hopes on the government to extend financial support for her travel by air, costing around `50,000, and to arrange a coach. On Monday, she submitted a petition to Collector S Aneesh Shekhar seeking assistance.

It was passion and persistent hard work that fetched the differently-abled resident from Thiruparankundram a silver medal at the State-level para table tennis championship 2022 in Chennai on March 12.

Speaking to TNIE, Fathima said she became paralysed after suffering polio when she was eight months old. Since then it was her mother who carried her to school. "I am an orator and have participated in many meetings at schools, colleges and public places. I have also directed a movie named 'Maa'," the B.Com degree holder said.

Recalling her initial days, she said, "Many friends mocked me and challenged me to prove my ability at sports. I was hurt and started experimenting with each sport. It was at that time that Coach Ranjith pitched in and trained me in the shot put, discus throw and javelin throw. I managed to get many medals. Later, I received training in table tennis from coach Balaji. I discovered my passion for the new sport at that time and decided to focus on it."

Talking about her struggles, she said as she does not have any vehicle, she has to spend `400 on an autorickshaw daily to reach the racecourse ground for practice. "Since I could not afford so much money, I used to practice at my home itself. Travelling by train is also difficult for me," Beevi said.

She expressed her hope that she could make it big at the nationals if the government extended support.