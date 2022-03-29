STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three rare birds sighted in Annamalai Tiger Reserve during synchronised bird census

Nearly 100 bird species were recorded in the synchronised bird census conducted within the seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore forest division on Sunday. 

Published: 29th March 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 11:33 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nearly 100 bird species, including rare sightings of Nilgiri Wood Pigeon, Oriental Turtle-Dove, Grey-Fronted Green Pigeon and Yellow-Footed Green Pigeon, were recorded in the synchronised bird census conducted within the seven forest ranges in Coimbatore forest division on Sunday.  

The Coimbatore forest division staff conducted the census with the help of volunteers from The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS) and WWF. While 35 was the least number of bird species found in a forest range, it went up to 100 in other forest ranges. Species including Jerdon's Nightjar, Short-Toed Snake Eagle and Indian Horn Bill were recorded.

District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar said they had formed 14 beats within the seven forest ranges spread over 695 square km for the census.  

A Pavendhan of TNBS said Great Horn Bills, which helps in forest regeneration, were found in large numbers inside the forest. "Large number of Oriental Turtle-Dove, Grey-Fronted Green Pigeon and Yellow-Footed Green Pigeon were found in Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Sirumugai due to abundance of water availability and fig fruits," he said.

Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) deputy director MG Ganesan said, "We recorded presence of Broad-Tailed Grassbirds. It is endemic to the Western Ghats and has vulnerable IUCN status.

"Black and Orange Flycatcher, White Brewed Bulbul and White-Bellied Sholakili were the other species spotted," he said

The official said they are compiling the total number of birds spotted across the four ranges in Pollachi division.

