Tiruchy: Strict action likely against ill-maintained vacant plots; inconvenience to residents

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Many councillors raised concerns over the poorly maintained vacant plots in the city during the Corporation Council meeting on Monday.

The vacant plots with dense bushes in many areas of the city are creating much inconvenience to the residents. In some areas, people are using them as a dumpyard. During monsoon, waterlogging at these properties often creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Discussing the issues, Mayor Mu Anbalagan said, "First, we will place boards at the properties demanding the owners to clear bushes and take steps to properly maintain their plots. If they continue to ignore, we will take steps to attach them."

It may be noted that in 2019, the Corporation took a similar step and identified 8,528 ill-maintained private plots under its jurisdiction. Fearing attachment of property, many landowners took steps to clean the plots and built compound walls.

But the Corporation later avoided such a move and brought the situation back to square one. Residents opined that the decision taken by the mayor would change the situation again.

A resident of Puthur, P Vairamuthu, said, "The owners of ill-maintained plots may be living in some other city and would not be bothered about the inconveniences faced by the neighbours. If the Corporation takes stern action, the owners would spend for maintenance."

Meanwhile, some of the residents pointed out that the Corporation should take similar action on government properties in the city as well. "There are many vacant lands belonging to the army, railway, and State government departments that are left without maintenance. The officials should also take the issue of those properties," said K Vallarasan, a resident of KK Nagar.