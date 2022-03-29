STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN CM Stalin says UAE visit a success, dubs AIADMK-era MoUs as 'paper boats'

Speaking to reporters at the airport on his arrival from UAE, the Chief Minister said investment proposals remained 'paper boats' during the previous AIADMK regime.

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

Chief Minister M K Stalin (File Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: During his United Arab Emirates visit, Memoranda of Understanding has been inked with six companies for investments worth Rs 6,100 crore in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Tuesday.

Describing his first official tour abroad as a great success, Stalin said the proposed investments would facilitate job opportunities to 14,700 people.

The agreements that were signed now outline a time frame for commencing operations and "for sure, we will bring such industries ahead of schedule and create job opportunities and there need not be any doubt about it", he said.

Investors have been given a sense of confidence on government concessions and they have been briefed about the favourable conditions for making investments, the Chief Minister said.

Asked about the opposition's criticisms of his UAE trip, Stalin said, "Their reaction will only be like that, I am not concerned about it." UAE-based retail major Lulu Group is set to make an investment of Rs 3,500 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up shopping malls, hypermarkets and a food-logistic park.

Aster DM Healthcare, White House, and Transworld are among the other companies that have singed pacts with the Tamil Nadu government.

On March 24, Stalin flew to Dubai, his first visit abroad after assuming office as Chief Minister in May 2021. On conclusion of his 4-day official trip, he returned here on Tuesday.

Main opposition AIADMK had dubbed Stalin's trip as a 'family picnic' and the BJP too had hit out at the ruling party.

