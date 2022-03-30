AIADMK cadre’s poster against party town secretary creates tension

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Usilampatti area on Tuesday after an AIADMK cadre pasted posters 'thanking' the party's town secretary and councillors for voting in favour of a DMK candidate during the indirect election to the post of municipal chairperson.

During the election, which was held on March 4, a rebel candidate of the DMK -- 11th ward councillor Sahundhala -- had contested independently for the post and won. Sahundhala polled 17 of the total 24 votes, and defeated the DMK's original candidate and 10th ward councillor Selvi.

In the recently held urban local body polls, the DMK-led alliance had won 13 seats in the municipality, the AIADMK won nine, and the AMMK won two. Three of the nine AIADMK councillors, however, joined the DMK after the polls.

On Tuesday, posters were seen across the locality sarcastically thanking AIADMK's area town secretary Bhooma K Raja and the party's ward councillors for voting in favour of Sahundhala. Reacting to them, Bhooma Raja said, "The cadre has pasted such posters with false allegations and due to personal reasons. We have moved the issue to the party's district secretary, and action will be taken against those who made such allegations."