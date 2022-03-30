STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK's new Delhi office symbolises party's national heft: Stalin

Stalin said he would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 31 in Delhi besides other central ministers.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The newly built party office in Delhi, which is set for inauguration on April 2 is a symbol of DMK's indispensable space in the national politics, party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Billing the inaugural as an event that is set to write the history of southern India from Delhi, Stalin, in an open letter to cadres said the DMK office is a 'compelling symbol' of the vital space in national politics for his party, its policies and the vehicle to implement it, the 'Dravidian model'.

Hailing the new office christened 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam,' as a Dravidian palace and fort, Stalin said the construction of the 3-storeyed building is based on Dravidian architecture and has all amenities including a library.

The meetings, scheduled with them is for 'our state's rights', including flood relief, share to state in central taxes and financial allocation for projects announced by the DMK government, he said.

In 2013, the Centre had allotted space in Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital to the DMK to build its office. The DMK's oft-repeated Dravidian model encompasses social justice-led inclusive growth.

CN Annadurai, hailed as 'Anna' (elder brother) founded the DMK in 1949 and late party patriarch M Karunanidhi is reverentially addressed as 'Kalaignar' (Artist, in view of his literary skills) by party people and admirers.

Roughly translated, 'Arivalayam' denotes temple of wisdom. The new office in Delhi has busts of both the leaders.

