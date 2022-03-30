Government school in Coimbatore district runs out of desks and benches, students attend classes under trees

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students of the government high school at Kanuvai said teachers are conducting classes in the open spaces of the campus due to lack of classrooms and other infrastructure.

A student told TNIE, "Classes are conducted under trees using movable blackboards. We feel this is better during summer compared to regular classrooms."

Parents said the school staff are taking efforts to get help from volunteers and NGOs temporarily and the problem will be solved only if the school education department comes forward to build more classrooms.

M Rajeshwari, a parent from Kanuvai, said, "Even if classrooms are available, they do not have enough benches or desks. I need to drop my son to school earlier so he can get a seat since children compete to find a place to sit. He said that four students maximum can sit on one bench, but now six students occupy one due to seat crunch."

Parents urged the department to build rooms to accommodate the growing student strength.

A teacher said, "The school needs infrastructure like classrooms, seats, RO water purifier, etc. The student strength has been rising sharply since 2021, as many students shifted from private schools due to the Covid lockdown. Currently, around 480 students are studying here. The numbers may go up in the upcoming academic year."

The school administration planned at a recent school management committee meeting to generate funds by seeking help from NGO volunteers to meet basic needs and we welcome anyone who comes forward to help the school, the staff said.District Educational Officer N Geetha assured to look into the issues.

Meanwhile, the management of the Corporation middle school at Kottaimedu wrote to the city corporation commissioner seeking additional toilet and classroom. Around 800 students study in the school, but there are only two toilets.