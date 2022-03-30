STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Increase in price, acreage pay dividends for Banana farmers in Tirunelveli

This year, the crop was cultivated in 5,728 hectares of land in the district, and a good harvest and price rise at the right time has brought much joy to the ryots.

Published: 30th March 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Banana farmers in Tirunelveli district have reportedly made profit this year after three years on the trot of making losses. The crop hadn't been rewarding the farmers much either due to all the high yields coming in a particular season or with natural disasters affecting the harvest. Deputy Director of Horticulture N Balakrishnan said the pandemic had also affected the sales in the previous years. This year, however, the crop was cultivated in 5,728 hectares of land in the district, and a good harvest and price rise at the right time has brought much joy to the ryots.

Speaking to TNIE, Perungal Pasana Vivasayigal Nala Sangam president S Papanasam said, "In the last three years, banana was sold at Rs 10 - Rs 20, leaving many farmers with losses. This year, however, people had hopes for a good harvest. So, I planted the crop on 4 acres compared to last year when I cultivated it on 1.5 acres. This has given me profit. At present, banana is sold at Rs 40-45 per kilogram in Tirunelveli district, which is twice the price compared to previous years." This season's harvest is coming to an end, he added.

Another farmer from Kalakkad said that while the prices were similar to the previous years until a month ago, the situation changed this month and the price rose at the right time of the harvest. This, however, meant that a few of them who sold the crop a month ago had faced losses.

Officials at the State Horticulture department told TNIE that the area of cultivation of the crop had been increased by 400 hectares this year, compared to previous years. They pointed out that the additional income from selling banana fibres for making crafts has also helped the farmers this year, as they used to sell the fibres free of cost previously.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli district Banana farmers Horticulture
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp