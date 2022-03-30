STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MoU with UAE firms will get TN 15K jobs, Rs 6K crore revenue: Stalin

CM says his govt will expedite implementation of agreements, calls deals inked by AIADMK govt ‘paper boats’

Published: 30th March 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chief Minister MK Stalin watches the special video show on Tamil culture on Burj Khalifa | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with six major companies for investments worth Rs 6,100 crore would generate 14,700 jobs in the State; he vowed to ink more MoU with overseas businesses in the coming months. 

Speaking to reporters after returning from his trip to the UAE, Stalin said industrialists in the gulf country appreciated the favourable business environment in Tamil Nadu. Expressing hope that further MoU would be inked in the coming months, he said visits by industrialists from the gulf would spur development in Tamil Nadu. He said measures would be taken to bring more investment to Tamil Nadu through a Guidance Bureau.

Terming the MoU inked during the previous AIADMK regime as mere ‘paper boats’, the Chief Minister said that his government would expedite implementation of the agreements by monitoring its progress every month. The Chief Minister said he met ministers of important departments of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and chairpersons of various companies. 

Moreover, big financial management firms in the UAE have showed interest to invest in the renewable energy, development of minor ports, food processing, and industrial parks after he explained to them the conducive environment for business in Tami Nadu, the Chief Minister said. Expressing gratitude for the rousing welcome given to him by the Tamils in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Stalin said he wondered if he was in Dubai or his own country. 

MoU inked in Dubai
Nobel Steels to invest Rs 1,000 crore in iron-and-steel 
The White House to invest Rs 500 crore in textiles
Transworld to invest Rs 100 crore in food industries
Aster DM Health Care to invest Rs 500 crore in healthcare
Sharaf to invest in logistics 
LuLu Group to invest Rs 3,500 crore in food processing and construction

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin UAE Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp