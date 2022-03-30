MoU with UAE firms will get TN 15K jobs, Rs 6K crore revenue: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with six major companies for investments worth Rs 6,100 crore would generate 14,700 jobs in the State; he vowed to ink more MoU with overseas businesses in the coming months.

Speaking to reporters after returning from his trip to the UAE, Stalin said industrialists in the gulf country appreciated the favourable business environment in Tamil Nadu. Expressing hope that further MoU would be inked in the coming months, he said visits by industrialists from the gulf would spur development in Tamil Nadu. He said measures would be taken to bring more investment to Tamil Nadu through a Guidance Bureau.

Terming the MoU inked during the previous AIADMK regime as mere ‘paper boats’, the Chief Minister said that his government would expedite implementation of the agreements by monitoring its progress every month. The Chief Minister said he met ministers of important departments of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and chairpersons of various companies.

Moreover, big financial management firms in the UAE have showed interest to invest in the renewable energy, development of minor ports, food processing, and industrial parks after he explained to them the conducive environment for business in Tami Nadu, the Chief Minister said. Expressing gratitude for the rousing welcome given to him by the Tamils in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Stalin said he wondered if he was in Dubai or his own country.

MoU inked in Dubai

Nobel Steels to invest Rs 1,000 crore in iron-and-steel

The White House to invest Rs 500 crore in textiles

Transworld to invest Rs 100 crore in food industries

Aster DM Health Care to invest Rs 500 crore in healthcare

Sharaf to invest in logistics

LuLu Group to invest Rs 3,500 crore in food processing and construction