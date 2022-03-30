Temperatures Soar in Vellore and Tirupathur

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Residents in Vellore city, which is well-known for its high temperatures, is starting to feel the heat as the summer sets in. Vellore records the maximum temperature of 38.0 degrees Celsius or 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, according to the district administration.

With the onset of the summer, the public has started to throng juice bars and roadside buttermilk shops. "The footfall started to increase in March and we expect to see more people in the upcoming days," said Manjunatha, a juice bar owner in the city. Alamelu, a rag picker said it is impossible to work in this scorching heat, especially when you pick glass bottles. However, what choices do we have," he rued.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Vellore is expected to remain at 25 deg C to 27 deg C and the maximum temperature will be around 36 deg C to 38 deg C for the next seven days.

Tirupathur district records the maximum temperature of 32.80 deg C or 91.04 deg F on Tuesday and the minimum temperate lies around 26.40 deg C or 79.52.F.

Hydrating the body is the most important thing to fight heat said city-based doctor Dr K Rakesh. "Drinking water frequently is the easiest way to avoid dehydration, needless to say, it's a cheaper method. It is advisable to drink 3- 5 litres of water every day. People should take water after urinating and whenever they sweat so that they can avoid urinary infections and kidney stone formation," he said.

Intake of juicy fruits like watermelon and Muskmelon can help, he added. "Fruits can be pricey but taking more green vegetables to the diet will give essential nutrients to the body like Magnesium and Fluorine at a cheaper price. People should reduce the fatty and carbohydrate-rich foods," he said.

Dr Rakesh also said the children and the elderly should avoid the outdoors during the day and adults should venture out only if necessary and take precautions like using umbrellas and sunscreen.