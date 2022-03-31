100 per cent placement for PGPM 2021-22 batch completed in IIM-Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Tiruchy announced the successful completion of the Placement season for the academic year 2021-22 for both Summer Placements (Batch of 2021-23) and Final Placements (Batch of 2020-22) of the Post-Graduate Program (PGP) in Management and Post-Graduate Program in Human Resources (PGPM-HR).

Final Placements: PGPM & PGPM HR 2020-22

IIM Tiruchy achieved a feat of 100 per cent placements for its 10th Batch of PGPM and the first ever batch of PGPM-HR. A total of 228 offers were made by 110 companies that participated in the Final Placement process across various domains of Sales & Marketing, Finance, Consulting, IT & Analytics, Operations, and HR.

Some of the top companies that strengthened their alliance with IIM Tiruchy as regular recruiters were JP Morgan & Chase, McKinsey, Bain & Company, HSBC, Yes Bank, Avalon Consulting, Deloitte, Godrej, NatWest, ICICI, Ultratech, Schindler, TresVista, Tiger Analytics, TATA AIG, Cognizant, Stovekraft, HashedIn by Deloitte, BNY Mellon and Kantar.

New recruiters forging relations with the institute for top B-School talent this year across sectors included Nomura, Samsung, Amazon, Accenture, Wells Fargo, IBM, CRISIL, Thoucentric, Reliance Retail, Capgemini, Oxane, Adani Wilmar, Axis Bank, Chargebee, ABFRL, and several others.

The average annual compensation stood at Rs 17.01 Lakhs with the highest compensation at Rs 34Lakhs for PGPM. The respective figures for PGPMHR stood at Rs 13.35 Lakhs and Rs 17.6 lakhs respectively.

There has been an increase in the average annual compensation by 15 per cent and a 23 per cent increase in the PPOs offered to the students. This year also saw an increase in the average annual compensation of 30 per cent in the Sales & Marketing segment.

Summer Placements: PGPM & PGPM HR 2021-23

A total of 115 companies participate in the placement process. They made 238 offers for roles across various domains of Sales & Marketing, Finance, Consulting, IT & Analytics, Operations, and HR. The average stipend stood at Rs 1,10,752 with the highest stipend at Rs 2,50,000 for PGPM.

The respective figures for PGPMHR stood at Rs 51,478 and Rs 1,50,000 respectively. The institute saw a 35 per cent increase in the number of companies visiting us for summer placements.

Placement chairperson Prof Sirish Kumar Gouda said, "The successful completion of the summer and final placements is an indication of the high standards of the learning environment co-created by the faculty and students at IIM Tiruchirappalli. We also would like to thank our recruitment partners for their continued faith in us."

IIM Tiruchirappalli Director Dr Pawan Kumar Singh said, "Successful placement of the students is a testimony of quality education and effective academic-industry cooperation."