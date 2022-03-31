STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore corporation to levy charges for waste collection: Mayor

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar announced about this initiative during the council's first budget session on Wednesday.

Published: 31st March 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Muncipal Corporation(Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will collect charges for solid waste management and parking on the roads, including DB Road in RS Puram and the Race Course Road, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar announced during the council's first budget session on Wednesday.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar presented the budget for the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23 alongside CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan. Presenting her first-ever budget, the mayor announced a list of development projects for the financial year.

In order to execute the handling of solid waste management effectively in CCMC, a zone will be selected and handed over to a private firm for maintenance on a pilot basis, she said. "Lately, it has become difficult to receive incentives for Swachh Survekshan and other schemes as the corporation is not levying charges for door-to-door collection of garbage. So, Property Tax along with user charges for solid waste management(of garbage) will be collected from the next financial year. Around `13.18 crores of user charges are expected to be collected," CCMC sources said.

Besides, CCMC will be collecting parking charges on an experimental basis for two-wheelers and four-wheelers at Race Course Road and DB Road in RS Puram. Also, an MLCP (Multi-Level Car Parking) facility will be built on Crosscut Road in Gandhipuram. Meanwhile, 3 AIADMK  councillors boycotted the budget session and walked out of the meeting calling the budget 'empty' and 'useless'.

 Money allotment for FY 2022-23

Ukkadam slaughterhouse renovation with private participation: `30 lakh

Installment of 2MW Solar Power Plant in Kavundampalayam dumpyard: `14.15 crore granted by Asian Development Bank under the Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Program (TNUFIP)
Electricity charges expected to be saved to the tune of `2.50 crore per annum.

Dredging works and drain construction in schools: `1 crore

Fixing 4,910 LED lights and installation of 2,791 lamp posts: `20.30 crores

Restoration of 180-km stretch of roads: `6 crore

Parks development and maintenance: `4 crore

Initial phase of 200-crore Semmozhi Poonga on 165 acres of Jail Ground in Gandhipuram: `1 crore

Sathy Road garbage transit station renovation: `3.5 crore

Safety gear for cleanliness workers: `50 lakh

Corpn Revenue: `2317.97 cr
Expenditure: `2337.28 cr

Deficit: `19.31 cr

